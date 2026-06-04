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NewsEntertainmentPeopleBREAKING: Ex-CBFC chairperson and director Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76
PAHLAJ NIHALANI

BREAKING: Ex-CBFC chairperson and director Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76

Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76: He was also the president of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for 29 years until he resigned in 2009.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING: Ex-CBFC chairperson and director Pahlaj Nihalani dies at 76Pic Courtesy: Ex-CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani (IANS photo)

New Delhi: Ex-Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has breathed his last at 76. According to reports, the film producer was not keeping well for quite some time and was said to be suffering from liver-related health issues.

He was also the president of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for 29 years until he resigned in 2009. During his long movie career, Nihalani was associated with several projects including Haathkadi which was his maiden outing as a producer in 1982. This was followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985 and Ilzaam in 1986, marking Govinda's debut venture.

About Pahlaj Nihalani's career

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He produced Aag Hi Aag in 1987, which was Chunky Pandey's maiden acting debut. This was followed by projects like Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, sShola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen among many others. His directorial debut was Avatar, starring Govinda which released in 2012.

He served as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from 2015 to 2017. Soon after his appointment he implemented strict guidelines under which few curse words will not be allowed even in the 'A' category. He also said that depiction of violence against women will be discouraged and it will be ensured that no content which may hurt religious sentiments will be allowed. 

His faced a lot of criticism for his style of working and handling the certification to movies.

 

 

 

Abou

More details awaited.

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Ritika Handoo

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