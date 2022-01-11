Lata Mangeshkar rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive. She was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, reportedly.

The 92-year-old singer has been diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia, followed by which she was rushed to the hospital. She is currently in the ICU and is being treated by Dr Prateet Samdani and team.

The doyen of singing was earlier admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on November 11, 2019, after she complained of breathlessness. She suffered viral chest congestion and as a precautionary measure was admitted to the hospital. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar among others visited her and prayed for her recovery.

The iconic singer became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.