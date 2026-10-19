Tiger Shroff firing case: In a major breakthrough, law enforcement agencies have apprehended three shooters allegedly involved in the high-profile assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The suspects were intercepted at Rajasthan's Kota railway station while attempting to flee aboard a train, according to news reports.
Among the three arrested individuals, two hail from Haryana while the third suspect belongs to Maharashtra. Investigative authorities have linked all three accused to the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang network.
According to intelligence sources, the attack was a calculated attempt executed by trained operatives who had extensively mapped out the 36-year-old actor's weekly routine. Knowing that Shroff regularly attends football sessions at the Juhu football ground on Sundays, the assailants monitored his movements and timed the ambush as he was exiting the venue in his vehicle.
Following the Sunday evening shooting in Mumbai's Juhu area, which left Shroff uninjured while his driver and another individual sustained injuries, the gunmen executed a swift escape. The assailants fled along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri, abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station, and boarded a train toward Borivali. Intelligence reports suggest the suspects then crossed into neighbouring Gujarat before travelling toward Rajasthan to evade arrest.
Shortly after the attack, a social media post allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility for the firing went viral. While investigating agencies continue to verify the authenticity of the online post, political leaders have issued stern warnings against organized crime networks operating in the city.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shroff and his family at their Bandra residence late Sunday night to inquire about his well-being and assure them of heightened security protocols.
Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the actor, Shinde condemned the gang violence and vowed an uncompromising law enforcement response. Drawing parallels to anti-gang operations executed in previous decades, he promised that criminal networks in the state would be completely dismantled.
Reflecting on past anti-gang action, Shinde asserted that criminal syndicates would face severe consequences, emphasising that attacks of this nature in Mumbai would be met with direct and forceful retaliation.
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