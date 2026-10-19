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Major Breakthrough in Tiger Shroff firing case: All 3 shooters caught from Rajasthan's Kota

Police have reportedly arrested all three shooters involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff from Kota, Rajasthan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:29 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Major Breakthrough in Tiger Shroff firing case: All 3 shooters caught from Rajasthan's Kota
Image Credit: IMDb

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Major Breakthrough in Tiger Shroff firing case: All 3 shooters caught from Rajasthan's Kota
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