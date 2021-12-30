Nora Fatehi tests COVID positive, spokesperson confirms viral event pics are old

New Delhi: A day after Maharashtra reported over 2000 COVID-19 fresh cases, more celebrity names are being hit by the deadly coronavirus. The latest one to be down with the illness is Nora Fatehi. Her spokesperson confirmed the news and issues an official statement.

Nora Fatehi's statement reads:

On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform you that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for COVID on 28th of December.

Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations.

Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures.

A few social media pages carried Nora's photos and videos which the spokesperson has clarified are from old events as the Moroccan beauty is currently under quarantine.

On Wednesday, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for the virus. Reports suggested that soon Arjun's partner Malaika Arora will get tested too.

This is the second time that Arjun has got COVID. He had earlier tested positive back in September 2020 but recovered without complications.