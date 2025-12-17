BREAKING: Payal Gaming Breaks Silence On Viral MMS Controversy, Calls It ‘Personal and Distressing’
Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, has finally broken her silence on the viral SMS controversy that has been circulating for some time now. In a long Instagram post, the streamer said she never expected to speak publicly about the issue.
“I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing,” Payal wrote, addressing the ongoing controversy for the first time.
