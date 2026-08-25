Rahul Gandhi supports Kriti Sanon following backlash over her Raksha Bandhan ad outfit

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon found herself in the midst of online trolling and criticism surrounding her wardrobe in a recent Raksha Bandhan commercial for a jewellery brand.
The controversy escalated after actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut publicly criticised her choice of clothing in the advertisement.
Stepping into the ongoing row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday defended the actor. Taking to his social media to repost the Cocktail 2 actress's story, he wrote, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes - is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom. #SmashThePatriarchy"
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The controversy erupted following the release of a festive commercial where Kriti Sanon is featured participating in Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Her wardrobe choice, a fusion outfit featuring a modern bralette-style blouse, cape, and draped skirt, quickly became a point of contention online. Several social media users took issue with the look, sparking heated discussions over whether the attire was appropriate for a traditional festival.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Kriti Sanon directly pushed back against the online trolling surrounding her appearance in the festive advertisement. She emphasised that cultural traditions are rooted in emotion and intent rather than attire, writing, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions." Pointing to her personal celebration of Raksha Bandhan, she noted that the core of the occasion lies in mutual protection, care, and family bonds rather than strict dress codes.
Addressing the broader scrutiny women face, Sanon questioned the double standards around traditional fashion and modern choices. She asserted that ethnic style has naturally evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her heritage is still unfairly judged by her clothing. Pushing back against the criticism, she added that culture and traditions reside "in her heart, not in her neckline."
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