Saif Ali Khan Attacked With Knife By Intruder At His Mumbai House, Rushed To Lilawati Hospital

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after an intruder attacked him with a knife during a robbery attempt. He has been rushed to Mumbai's Lilawati hospital following the incident which took place around midnight at the actor's house in the Bandra area.

"The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. An investigation is going on," cops told ANI. The agency tweeted: Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment in Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained minor injuries following a scuffle with an intruder who entered his residence late last night Visuals from outside the hospital

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder argued with the actor's maid. When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. The investigation is underway.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. The investigation is ongoing."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Devara Part 1 alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

(This is a developing story, will be updated)