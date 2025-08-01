71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan Wins First National Award For Jawan After 33 Years In Industry

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Jawan. The Pathaan actor is sharing the win with Vikrant Massey, who was awarded Best Actor for his role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail.

Shah Rukh Khan has earlier received the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as France’s Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan made his big comeback on screen with three hit movies Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The movies collected over Rs 1,300 crore in India and crossed Rs 2,500 crore globally.

Released in September 2023, Jawan was directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays two roles — Azad, a jailer who secretly acts as a vigilante, and Vikram Rathore, his older version.

Rani Mukerji has been named Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. On the other hand, Kathal has won Best Film in Hindi.

71st National Award Winners

The winners of the 71st National Awards were announced today after the jury submitted the final report to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan at 4 PM today, August 1.

The jury members officially announced the winners at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

Feature films:

Special Mentions: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal – Re-Recording)

Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang…Step of Hope

Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga

Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil Film: Parking

Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia Film: Pushkara

Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku

Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu

Best Hindi Film: Kathal

Best Gujarati Film: Vash

Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge

Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu – Balagam)

Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)

Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)

Best Child Artist: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)

Best Actor in Supporting Role: Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash), Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)

Best Actor in Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan

Best Children’s Film: Naal 2

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet

Best Film: 12th Fail

Non-feature films:

Special Mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)