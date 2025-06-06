New Delhi: Popular Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father, CP Chacko has died in a tragic road accident on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway according to Cinema Express.com report. The collision, which occurred while the family was enroute from Thrissur to Bengaluru, also left the actor, his mother, brother, and driver injured.

Reportedly, the accident took place at around 7 am when their car rammed into a lorry near Palakottai in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. CP Chacko reportedly died at the scene. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

About Shine Tom Chacko

Shine Tom Chacko started off as an assistant director for about 9 years, and eventually forayed into acting through the film, Gaddama. He played supporting roles in several films including Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, Masala Republic, and Jigarthanda DoubleX and played his first lead role in Binu S Kalady's fantasy-comedy film Ithihasa (2014) which dealt with body-swapping.

Shine made his Tamil debut in 2022 with Beast, an action drama starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film was commercially successful, grossing over ₹300 crore at box office. His Telugu debut came in 2023 with Dasara, an action drama starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

Shine Tom Chacko Drugs Case

Malayalam film was arrested by Kochi police in April this year after about a four-hour long interrogation in connection with a drug case. The actor managed to secure bail a few hours later. The police said that he was charged under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Earlier, Chacko reportedly fled during a police raid linked to an alleged drug use case.

More details are awaited.