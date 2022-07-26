NewsLifestylePeople
RANVEER SINGH

Breaking: Trouble for Ranveer Singh, FIR filed against actor over nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy'. He has been creating waves on the internet lately for his nude photoshoot. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday (July 26) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said. A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor.

Based on it, the police registered the FIR against Ranveer Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, PTI quoted an official from the Chembur police station as saying.

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said. The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, also demanded a case against Ranveer on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer Singh recently took the internet by surprise after he decided to bare it all for a photoshoot. The actor went naked flaunting his ripped body and toned muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue. 

 

RANVEER SINGH NUDE PHOTOSHOOT

 

 

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy'. He was last seen in comedy-drama 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which failed to perform at the Box Office. The film mostly received negative response from the critics. he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated for Christmas 2022 release.

Ranveer also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film was to hit the big screen on February 11, 2023, but is now believed to be delayed because of Alia's pregnancy.

