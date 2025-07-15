Advertisement
DHEERAJ KUMAR

Breaking: Veteran Actor-Producer Dheeraj Kumar Dies At 80, Cremation Likely To Be Held On July 16

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar, known for films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, passed away on July 15 in Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Breaking: Veteran Actor-Producer Dheeraj Kumar Dies At 80, Cremation Likely To Be Held On July 16 (Image: X)

New Delhi:  Veteran actor Dheeraj Kumar, known for films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and others, passed away on Tuesday, July 15, in Mumbai after his prolonged battle for life in the ICU. 

#BREAKING Producer-Actor Dheeraj Kumar passed away at 11:40 AM today. His son was present at the hospital during his final moments. It is expected to take 2–3 hours to complete hospital formalities before bringing the body home. The cremation is likely to take place tomorrow, as relatives from Punjab are expected to arrive, IANS reported.

 

 

(This is a developing story)

