BREAKING: Who Was Meher Castelino? First-Ever Femina Miss India Crowned In 1964 Dies At 81

Meher Castelino, the first-ever Femina Miss India crowned in 1964, has passed away at the age of 81, marking the end of an era that helped shape India's modern beauty and fashion landscape.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 02:06 PM IST | Source: Bureau