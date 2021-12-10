हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Katrina Kaif

Bride Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Sapphire diamond ring priced over Rs 7 lakh, opts for chic Mangalsutra on wedding day - Pics

Katrina Kaif wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.

Bride Katrina Kaif&#039;s Tiffany Sapphire diamond ring priced over Rs 7 lakh, opts for chic Mangalsutra on wedding day - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fairytale romance and grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan got people hooked, booked and cooked for days together. Finally, the actress dropped their first photos as Man and Wife, looking every bit gorgeous. 

The Sabyasachi couple opted for a famous designer's wedding collection, which added a royal tinge to their wedding at the heritage hotel. Katrina Kaif's Tiffany Soleste blue Sapphire diamond engagement ring in platinum is priced at Rs 7,40,708.

Take a closer look: 

Also, the actress wore a chic looking Mangalsutra. Katrina Kaif wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet.

The groom Vicky Kaushal donned an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. 

The happy and radiant pictures of the bride and groom invited an ocean of comments not just from fans but also from their industry friends. 

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sophie Choudry, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas among several others wished them a very happy married life. 

 

