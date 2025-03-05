Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Calls It Quits With Tino Klein After 3 Years: 'Entering My Single Era'

The 'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley shared that she and her boyfriend Constantin "Tino" Klein recently broke up, and she also talked about the challenges of doing her new film 'Picture This'.

Ashley revealed her recent breakup with boyfriend Tino Klein, whom she began dating in 2022 before making the relationship Instagram in March 2023.

"It's kind of ironic I'm promoting a rom-com," said Simone said, "and as of January this year, I've been entering my single era," reported E! News.

She trying hard to embrace the new phase of her life. "I'm focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence," said Simone, adding, "It feels like a different chapter from when Bridgerton came out, where things were just so crazy."

The former couple seemingly made their final public appearance together three months before their split, stepping out in London in October for the opening of an art exhibition curated by fashion designer Marco Capaldo, as per the outlet.

Simone first hinted at her romance in November 2022 when she revealed that she and Tino met during the Grand Prix in Monaco earlier that year.

"I'm very happy," she said during an interview, though she didn't mention Tino by name. "We haven't gone public yet and we're having those conversations about how we can get there before anyone else does."

She finally made the relationship Instagram official in March 2023 when she shared a sweet snap of herself laughing with Tino at a BAFTA Awards after-party one month prior, writing in the caption that the pic was "one of my favourite photos," reported E! News.