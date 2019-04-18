close

Mya-Lecia Naylor

British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor dead at 16

Mya-Lecia was a rising star in England, where she starred on popular children's series Millie Inbetween and the show Almost Never.

Pic Courtesy: Still from a series

London: British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor is dead. She was 16.

Mya-Lecia was a rising star in England, where she starred on popular children's series "Millie Inbetween" and the show "Almost Never".

In a statement to eonline.com, Alice Webb, Director at BBC Children's, said: "We are distraught and so terribly sad to hear the news about Mya. She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in 'Millie Inbetween' and 'Almost Never', and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward."

Webb added: "She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans."

According to multiple outlets, the teen died on April 7, but the cause of death remains unclear. The news of her death was announced on Wednesday.

"I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram that she was "shocked and sad" to hear that the "lovely" Mya-Lecia died. 

"She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of 'Almost Never'. Sending all my love to her family and friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl," the entertainer shared.

Mya-Lecia and Atack worked together on the set of "Almost Never", which follows the lives of teen music stars. 

 

