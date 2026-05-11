Britney Spears breaks silence after DUI plea, opens up about ‘spiritual journey’ and long overdue change

Washington: Pop star Britney Spears is reflecting on a "spiritual journey" and expressing optimism for the future following legal proceedings related to a reckless driving case in California.

The development comes days after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced earlier this month.

Spears' attorney, Michael A Goldstein, agreed to enter a guilty plea to a "wet reckless" charge on her behalf on Monday, May 4, in connection with her March 4 arrest on suspicion of DUI in Ventura, California, as per People magazine.

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The singer did not appear in court and was represented by her counsel during the proceedings at Ventura Superior Court.

Following the hearing, Goldstein stated, "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney's decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," as quoted by People magazine.

He added, "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

As part of the sentence, Spears received 12 months' probation and one day in jail, credited as time served, along with a USD 571 fine. She has also been ordered to complete a three-month DUI programme, attend weekly psychological sessions and meet a psychiatrist twice a month.

Her vehicle has been authorised for searches related to drugs and alcohol.

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Following the court proceedings, Spears re-emerged on social media with a reflective tone. On Saturday, May 9, she posted an Instagram caption alongside an image of a baby snake, writing, "Went to the pet store with my kids and look at what what a beautiful baby snake this is," and added, "Snakes are symbolic of good health, higher consciousness, and pure luck..."

She further described her present mindset, stating, "I'm so damn thankful to my friends and so many new beautiful people I have met through my spiritual journey ... all a blessing in disguise," and added, "I still have to learn how to be kind to myself and the way I speak to myself... It's a never ending journey and sometimes I just stop, look up and say wow God I think that was you and smile on!!!!"

Spears' post made no direct mention of her legal case, but her comments came shortly after sentencing. In a separate post, she also shared a cryptic image reading, "Your energy is magnetic, goddess," attributed to "Moon Magic Priestess", without adding a caption.

At the time of her March 4 arrest in Ventura County, a representative for Spears issued a statement calling it "an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable".

The statement added, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," as quoted by People magazine. Spears was released in the early hours of March 5, according to arrest records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A source told People magazine that the singer was briefly taken for a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test at a hospital following the arrest.

She was formally charged with a misdemeanour on April 30 but was offered a "wet reckless" plea due to the absence of prior DUI history, no reported crash or injuries, and a low recorded blood alcohol level.

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On May 1, Spears also reportedly left a treatment facility after voluntarily entering it weeks earlier.

As per People magazine, a source said she had sought help with the support of her children, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.