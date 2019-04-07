Britney Spears devastated over father's ill health

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears is "devastated" over her father Jamie Spears' health battle, which has reportedly caused her to check into a mental health facility.

Sources say seeing her father "seriously ill" has "shattered" the "Toxic" hitmaker, causing her mental health to suffer, which is why she decided to head to a treatment centre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"She's been devastated over the prospect of losing her dad. He's always been her rock, and seeing him seriously ill has shattered her," an insider told usmagazine.com.

The insider added: "She's been depressed and hasn't been able to find a way out of it. After Jamie's recent surgery, she found herself so full of anxiety and panic, she didn't know who to turn to or what to do. She's been spiralling and feeling lost."

Britney's decision to seek professional help for her mental health reportedly comes as she wants to "understand her feelings", and get herself out of the "dark place" she has been in since her father's emergency operation.

"She felt like it was time to get help and that she needed support. She wants to understand her feelings and learn how to cope with them. She wanted to find a way to take care of herself and get out of the dark place she has been in."

Insiders claimed that Britney checked herself into the facility about a week ago, and is expected to stay there for 30 days.

