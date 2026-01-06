Britney Spears Faces Oops Moment In A Sheer See-Through Dress While Dancing - Video

New Delhi: Famous pop singer Britney Spears recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a video. In her latest Instagram post, the pop icon was grooving to Christina Aguilera's 'I Am' track when the oops moment was caught on-cam. However, Britney managed it well on time.

Britney Spears Faces Oops Moment

In the viral video, Britney Spears is seen dancing to the international hit number in a see-through sheer slip-on dress when the wardrobe malfunction took place. The singer covered her top with a pink flower emoji.

The caption of her post read: Found something in my luggage... well, you know... I never posted this! Well, whatever, I decided to reconsider. omg I had completely forgot ...... darn it

The comments on the post have been shut.

The Grammy Award winner singer dropped two other videos after this post. Britney often shares her dancing videos on social media platforms.

Who Is Britney Spears?

The famous singer is also called the 'Princess of Pop' as she is credited for reviving the teen pop genre. She began her professional career in 1992. She made her debut with the best-selling albums ...Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!... I Did It Again (2000). The first album's lead-off single, "...Baby One More Time", reached number one in the US and became one of the best-selling singles in history.

In 2001, Spears released her third album, Britney, one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century, and made her film debut that October in Longshot before co-starring in Crossroads the following year. Her next two albums, In the Zone and Blackout, were released in 2003 and 2007, respectively.

After struggling with mental illness issues and constant public scrutiny, Britney Spears was placed under a controversial conservatorship in 2008. The conservatorship was dissolved in 2021 after she publicly testified against her family and management for maltreatment.

Her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, debuted atop The New York Times Best Seller list.