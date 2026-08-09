Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Britney Spears reveals botox mishap left her eye drooping for four weeks, warns fans: ‘Be careful’

Britney Spears reveals botox mishap left her eye drooping for four weeks, warns fans: ‘Be careful’

Britney Spears has opened up about a botox procedure that went wrong, revealing that her left eye drooped for nearly four weeks after she was injected with too much botox.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Britney Spears reveals botox mishap left her eye drooping for four weeks, warns fans: ‘Be careful’
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Preity Zinta recalls hilarious Armaan moment with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead’
2
3
4
5