Britney Spears teases nude photos online, hails 'free woman energy' as her conservatorship ends!

New Delhi: International pop star Britney Spears is finally enjoying her 'freedom', quite literally! After many years, her conservatorship under which her father Jamie Spears had control over all her legal, medical, and financial decisions since 2008 has been terminated now.

Britney Spears took to Instagram and dropped her nude photos with a caption reading: Free woman energy has never felt better.

This cryptic caption seems to hint at her newfound freedom after her infamous 13-year-old conservatorship ended in November 2021.

According to ANI, the pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse."

She recently called out her family on social media for the same. Days after slamming them on social media, Britney had also unfollowed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram.