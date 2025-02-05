'Broadway' Poster Artist David Edward Byrd Passes Away At 83

Los Angeles: David Edward Byrd, the artist behind psychedelic posters for 'Jimi Hendrix', 'The Who', and the 'Grateful Dead', has passed away at the age of 83, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist died on Monday at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His partner of 40 years, Jolino Beserra, confirmed on Facebook that Byrd died of pneumonia.

Byrd was a well-known graphic artist in pop culture and created artwork for legendary rock bands and Broadway productions. He worked closely with rock promoter Bill Graham for the Fillmore East in New York and designed a poster for the original Woodstock festival. However, his design was not used after the event was moved.

He also created posters for The Rolling Stones' 1969 U.S. tour, The Who's rock opera Tommy at the Metropolitan Opera House in 1971, and album covers like Lou Reed's Sally Can't Dance in 1974. His work extended to artists such as Janis Joplin, Frank Zappa, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Prince, and Van Halen.

Byrd's Broadway posters included designs for Follies, Godspell, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Little Shop of Horrors. He also worked on Murder Among Friends, The Robber Bridegroom, and The Grand Tour.

Born on April 4, 1941, in Cleveland, Tennessee, Byrd grew up in Miami Beach, Florida. He studied at Carnegie-Mellon University, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees. He later taught art at the Pratt Institute in New York for 12 years.

After moving to Los Angeles, Byrd created artwork for theaters such as the Mark Taper Forum and Pasadena Playhouse. He also worked as an illustrator for Warner Bros. and collaborated with author J.K. Rowling on visuals for the Harry Potter films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter collection of his work was published in 2023 in the book Poster Child: The Psychedelic Art & Technicolor Life of David Edward Byrd.