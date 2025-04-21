New Delhi: The first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis breathed his last on Monday, April 21, 2025. He was 88. Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced the news, “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church."

Pope Francis suffered many ailments in his 12 years of papacy. Camerlengo, Farrell will be now be managing the Church's affairs until a new Pope is chosen.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis greeted the crowd in a surprise move, since his suffered double pneumonia. He addressed more than 35,000 people gathered at the famous St. Peter’s Square from his popemobile.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Easter!” the 88-year-old pope declared from the loggia balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Francis did not celebrate the Easter Mass—Cardinal Angelo Comastri. He made a rare appearance to bless babies and waving to pilgrims amid loud cheers of 'Viva il Papa!' and 'Bravo!'

On Easter morning, he also had a brief meeting with US Vice President JD Vance and his family at his Vatican residence. "I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health," Vance told Francis, as reported by AP.

Born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis scripted history to become the first Jesuit and the first Latin American to become Pope. After Pope Benedict XVI resigned, Pope Francis took over reigns in 2013.

Netflix Biopic 'The Two Popes: A Lookback At Pope Francis Life

In 2019, Netflix released a biopic titled 'The Two Popes' directed by Fernando Meirelles and written by Anthony McCarten, adapted from McCarten's play The Pope which premiered at Royal & Derngate Theatre.

The screenplay followed the aftermath of the infamous Vatican leaks scandal. It showed Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI 9), played by Anthony Hopkins, attempting to convince Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis), played by Jonathan Pryce, to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop.

The plot shows what happens post the Catholic Church faces Vatican Leaks Scandal. The exchange and interactions between Bergoglio and Benedict at the summer residence of Pope - Palace of Castel Gandolfo, debate over God and Church, with Bergoglio recounting his early life and path to Church among others has been brilliantly captured.

The Two Popes was made on a budget of $40 million and earned a staggering $758,711 at the Box Office. The film is made in English, Spanish and Italian languages respectively.