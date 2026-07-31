/Bryan Johnson stores girlfriend Kate Tolo’s menstrual blood at -80°C for longevity claims? 'Shocked' netizens react

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, widely known for his extreme efforts to reverse biological aging, has once again sparked online debate after revealing a new detail from his personal longevity research. The Blueprint founder disclosed that he is storing a sample of his girlfriend Kate Tolo’s menstrual blood in a specialised deep freezer maintained at -80°C.
Johnson, who documents his multi-million dollar health experiments publicly, shared the detail on social media, writing, “Kate’s period blood is in my -80°C freezer,” and confirming he holds roughly 10 ml of the biological material for diagnostic research. Tolo, an Australian-Bosnian biohacker who frequently collaborates on his health projects, responded humorously on X (formerly Twitter): “Thanks for looking after me bby.”
Take a look:
Kate’s period blood is in my -80 °C freezer.— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 31, 2026
Around 10 mL. pic.twitter.com/OdLxO9qyJu
Addressing the immediate curiosity and criticism surrounding the post, Johnson offered a detailed scientific rationale for the collection. He argued that menstrual blood is an underutilised diagnostic tool that allows researchers to analyse the uterine environment directly without requiring invasive surgical procedures.
"Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized. We collected to look for diseased tissue, measure microplastics, measure endocrine disruptors, measure PFAS. It’s a non-invasive look into the uterus," Johnson explained.
He added that the sample contains endometrial cells, immune cells, and stem cells collected during Tolo’s previous cycle. According to Johnson, analyzing these samples offers repeatable, cycle-by-cycle insights that standard venous blood draws cannot infer, stating, "I like that Kate is a science experiment with me."
Menstrual blood is valuable and underutilized.— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 31, 2026
We collected to…
> look for diseased tissue
> measure microplastics
> measure endocrine disruptors
> measure PFAS
It’s a non-invasive look into the uterus.
This is great because you get the data without surgical biopsy, it can…
The revelation triggered a wave of mixed reactions across social media platforms. While some followers questioned the necessity and boundaries of his experiments, others viewed it as an innovative step in non-invasive health tracking.
Reacting to tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson's latest comment on storing his girlfriend's menstrual blood, one netizen posted a screenshot of an article whose headline simply read: "We Should All Know Less About Each Other."
Another netizen responded to the news by sharing a screenshot showing they had muted Johnson's account entirely.
When a curious netizen asked about the logistics of the sample collection, Johnson revealed that Tolo simply used a cup, calling the process "free," "non-invasive," and "straightforward."
He went on to defend the practice as a potential game-changer for women's healthcare, drawing parallels to how they previously tackled Tolo's medical history.
"Female health has so much low hanging fruit," Johnson wrote, claiming they successfully diagnosed her endometriosis in just 42 days—a rate he touted as 57 times faster than the average medical timeline—using a combination of ultrasound, blood tests, and MRI without resorting to surgery.
Revealing that the process uncovered two additional conditions, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and adenomyosis, Johnson outlined his next target: "Phase I was getting a diagnosis. Phase II is curing endometriosis. We’ve already started working."
Wildly it’s an underutilized diagnostic tool. It’s free to collect, non invasive, and straight forward. She collected it in a cup.— Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) July 31, 2026
Menstrual blood is really valuable.
It’s a direct look into the body without being invasive. With this we can get a glimpse at Kate’s overall…
This latest experiment arrives amidst heightened public interest in Johnson’s anti-ageing mission. His extreme regimen—which involves taking dozens of daily supplements, undergoing plasma exchanges, adhering to strict caloric limits, and tracking precise biomarker data—is the subject of the 2025 documentary Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, directed by Chris Smith.
The documentary explores Johnson’s broader "Blueprint Protocol," examining not only the complex science and technology behind his quest to reverse biological age, but also the personal toll, social impact, and psychological motivations driving his push against human mortality.
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