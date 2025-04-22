'BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography' Release Date Out - DEETS

Washington: BTS, the seven-member K-pop group, is the subject of Little Golden Book Biographies' latest release, titled BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography.

Written by Jan Ann and illustrated by Hyesung Park, the book will introduce young readers to BTS later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography "celebrates and honors the incredible journey" of the group's members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- by chronicling their journey from their early years living in a one-bedroom dorm together to their sold-out stadium tours around the world, according to a release.

In October 2022, BTS performed a massive free concert, titled 'Yet to Come' in Busan, South Korea.

The Little Golden Book biography series introduces toddlers to musicians, world leaders and athletes, according to a release. The series has previously released books on Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and more, as per the outlet.

BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography is slated for release on Sept. 2, 2025. More information on the book can be found on the Little Golden Books website, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jin, member of BTS, is all set to come up with his second solo album 'Echo'. The announcement comes just six months after his solo debut 'Happy'.

"Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, 'Echo' offers Jin's perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity," according to a press statement accompanying news of the album's release.

"Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin's evolving artistry."

'Echo' will be released on May 16 on all major streaming platforms, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.