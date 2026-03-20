BTS Comeback ARIRANG: Who is Lili Reinhart and what does she represent in the SWIM music video?

New Delhi: BTS has released its new album ARIRANG after massive anticipation surrounding the band’s comeback. The music video for the title track, SWIM, is now out and showcases the seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on a journey through highs and lows.

Released on March 20 alongside its lead single 'Swim,' the 14-track album signals a new era for the seven-member group following their military service and individual artistic journeys.

The SWIM official music video has already surpassed 4 million views on YouTube within 30 minutes of its release. It also features a new co-star, Lili Reinhart.

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The album draws inspiration from the traditional Korean folk song "Arirang," weaving cultural motifs into a hip-hop-heavy, experimental soundscape. The release has been accompanied by a large-scale live presentation in Seoul, streamed globally via Netflix from Gwanghwamun.

The album's title references the historic Korean folk song 'Arirang,' first recorded in 1896.

Who is Lili Reinhart?

Lili Reinhart is gaining widespread attention for her appearance in the music video. Reports first surfaced when she reposted the teaser of SWIM on her social media handles. Reinhart is a popular Hollywood actress who rose to fame with the series Riverdale, where she played Betty Cooper. Her other works include Hustlers, Chemical Hearts, Look Both Ways, and more.

The 29-year-old actress has also released a book of poetry titled Swimming Lessons: Poems in September 2020, which explores themes such as young love, anxiety, depression, fame, and heartbreak.

Recently, the Riverdale actress attended SXSW and marked the moment with a post captioned, “FORBIDDEN FRUITS at @sxsw.” She opted for a high-slit dress. The custom gown featured a plunging bodice that felt armored, then cinched tighter with gold grommets, buckled straps, and a laced back.

SWIM music video

In the video, Lili is seen as the main protagonist, appearing in dreamlike spaces such as behind glass or underwater. She symbolizes the internal states of the BTS members, almost like a memory or a subconscious projection. She serves as the personification of emotion, representing vulnerability, lost love, and inner fears.

One could interpret her as the “emotional weight” that the BTS members are struggling with, what pulls them under or what they are trying to hold onto.

SWIM debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music’s “Today’s Top Hits” playlist. ARIRANG is also occupying the entire Top 5 on the MelOn 5-Minute Chart with tracks Body to Body, SWIM, Hooligan, Aliens, and FYA.