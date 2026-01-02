Advertisement
BTS

BTS Comeback Confirmed! K-Pop Boy Band Set To Be Back In March 2026 After 4 Year Hiatus

BTS Back in 2026: Jung Kook, Suga, RM, V, and Jimin were discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025, months after J-Hope and Jin were discharged.

|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Source: ANI
BTS Comeback Confirmed! K-Pop Boy Band Set To Be Back In March 2026 After 4 Year HiatusPic Courtesy: Instagram

Seoul: In a major treat for the ARMYs, popular K-pop boy band BTS is all set to make a full-fledged return to the music scene, marking a first in nearly four years.

In an official announcement, the band's agency BigHit Music unveiled their comeback date. "March 20 Comeback Confirmed," the post read.

The March 2026 comeback will bring an end to BTS's four-year hiatus since they joined the country's mandatory military services. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the beloved K-pop stars RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

According to Billboard, the band will release a new album on March 20, 2026, their first since 2022's 'Proof', after which they paused group activities.

Besides military services, the members were also engaged in a multitude of solo projects.

Following the conclusion of their military services, the artists had been hinting at new music for a while now. In a Weverse update, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, even teased a comeback as he said, "The music is coming out really well!! Everyone's trying. Please look forward to it."

Jungkook fuelled it further with his remark, "I think this spring will be more important than ever. So I sincerely hope you all have a safe and enjoyable spring," as quoted by Billboard.

Jung Kook, Suga, RM, V, and Jimin were discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025, months after J-Hope and Jin were discharged.

At that time, the artists, in a group statement, said, "We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year ... We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are."

Known for riding high on K-pop, BTS has even made it to the Billboard charts.

Some of their most popular tracks are 'Butter', 'Dynamite', 'Stay', 'Fake Love', 'Life Goes On', and 'Black Swan', among others.

