BTS' J-Hope Talks Marriage Plans And Excitement About Becoming An Uncle With Sister Jiwoo, WATCH

The personal lives of K-pop idols, especially their relationships and marriage plans, are always a topic of intrigue among fans. Recently, BTS member J-Hope opened up about his thoughts on marriage and his excitement about becoming an uncle during his first joint appearance with his sister, Jung Jiwoo, on MBC's variety show I Live Alone (March 7 episode).

J-Hope on Marriage: "My Career Comes First"

During the episode, Jiwoo playfully pointed out that J-Hope rarely calls their parents, to which he responded that it wasn’t easy for him—possibly hinting at the belief that daughters tend to be more expressive. The conversation soon shifted to marriage when J-Hope remarked, “Maybe I’ll call more often after I get married.” Curious about his thoughts on settling down, Jiwoo asked if marriage was on his mind.

J-Hope’s response took fans by surprise. Comedian Park Na Rae, one of the cast members, inquired about his stance, and the BTS star revealed that his deep passion for work is his main priority. He explained, “I love my work so much. My motivation and driving force come from the results I achieve through it.” His words made it clear that, for now, his career as a rapper and dancer remains his biggest love.

J-Hope’s Excitement About Becoming an Uncle

While marriage may not be on his immediate agenda, J-Hope did share his enthusiasm about another big life event—becoming an uncle! His sister Jiwoo expressed her desire to start a family in the future, sparking excitement in the BTS star.

Imagining the experience, J-Hope excitedly shared, “If it’s a nephew, I anticipate having so much fun with him,” while admitting he would spoil a niece with gifts. Fans adored his warm and affectionate take on the topic, showcasing his caring nature beyond the stage.

Watch the video here:

J-Hope’s Latest Musical Release

On the professional front, J-Hope dropped a new romantic single, Sweet Dreams, featuring Miguel, on March 7. The track was first performed live during the opening show of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour on February 28, much to fans' delight.