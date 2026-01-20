BTS’ Jimin Becomes K-pop’s Most Popular Star for…; Jungkook and G-Dragon Hold THIS Position

BTS member Jimin has once again proved his popularity. Jimin has secured the first position in the K-pop boy group's personal brand ranking released for January 2026. This ranking is released every month by the Korean Business Research Institute. Jimin has been at the top of this list for a long time, and for many years, he has constantly been the first choice of fans.





Jungkook holds the second position

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BTS member Jungkook was second on the list. At the same time, other members of BTS were also not behind in this list. Jin finished fourth, V sixth, J-Hope tenth, Suga twentieth, and RM twenty-sixth. The special thing is that five out of seven members of BTS managed to make it to the top 10. All of this has happened while BTS has not released any new music since their military break in June 2025. Despite this, the love of the fans remains constant.

What is the position of G-Dragon?

Apart from BTS, many big K-pop stars have also made their presence in this list. G-Dragon, the leader of the Big Bang, took third place. He is constantly seen on his tours and at award shows these days, which has further increased his popularity. Exo's Baekhyun has secured the fourth position, who is in the news for his solo fan meets. Members of groups such as TVXQ, Super Junior, Shinee, and Exo also featured in the rankings.

Wanna One's Kang Daniel and Hwang Minhyun have also caught the attention of fans. While Kang Daniel made headlines for his military enlistment plans, Minhyun has returned after completing his service. Along with this, Dohun of TWS was also in the discussion, a cute dance challenge that went viral on social media. The activity of all these artists and the participation of fans has strengthened their brand value.