/BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, says music should be heard 'rather than being divided'

Los Angeles: Global K-pop boy band BTS will not submit its music for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, which is set to be held on February 7, 2027, the group announced on Wednesday. The announcement was made on Wednesday through a statement shared by all seven members of the group -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- on their respective Instagram handles.
"We have decided not to submit for Grammy consideration this year. We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. We thank ARMY and everyone who has always stood by us," the statement read, as quoted by Variety.
The K-pop boy band's announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
"This category recognises artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognised within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artists," read the Academy's description of the category.
It is worth mentioning that BTS has been nominated for Grammys before, including in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video categories. All seven members have been voting members of the Recording Academy since 2019.
On the musical front, the group released its fifth studio album 'Arirang' in March, after the members completed their mandatory military service. The record topped Billboard's main singles and albums charts, generating significant global response.
The band is currently on the 'World Tour Arirang'.
In the most recent appearance, they performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they performed their 2020 hit single 'Dynamite'.
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