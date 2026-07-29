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  • /BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, says music should be heard 'rather than being divided'

BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, says music should be heard 'rather than being divided'

Grammy Awards 2026: The K-pop boy band's announcement came just over a month after the Recording Academy announced a new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
BTS opts out of 2027 Grammy Awards nominations, says music should be heard 'rather than being divided'
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