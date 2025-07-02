Advertisement
BTS Surprise Comeback Along with Fresh Music, World Tour In Spring 2026

BTS to make a comeback bringing new music, world tour in Spring 2026.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 09:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
BTS Surprise Comeback Along with Fresh Music, World Tour In Spring 2026

Seoul : Popular Korean boy band BTS has confirmed its comeback. They are set to return in spring 2026 with new music and a world tour, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the group has been on hiatus for two years due to solo ventures and military service obligations. Tuesday's 30-minute Weverse live stream marked the first time all seven members -- Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and RM -- have broadcast live together since September 2022.
"We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," the group said in a statement.

"Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started," added the BTS band in a live stream, according to Variety.

BTS will begin recording new music in the US next month and start planning for a massive world tour.
"We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are," said the band as quoted by Variety.
The group's last tour, 'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage,' concluded almost four years ago and drew over 4 million attendees.

A report in the Korea Herald, as quoted by Variety, two weeks ago claimed that the group would be returning in March 2026, though BTS did not name a specific month during the live stream.
BTS's last album as a group was 2022's 'Proof.'

Since then, all of its members have released solo music, including Jung Kook's 2023 album 'Golden'; V's 2023 album 'Layover'; Jimin's two albums, 2023's 'Face' and 2024's 'Muse'; Suga's 2023 album 'D-Day'; Jin's two EPs, 'Happy' (2024) and 'Echo' (2025); J-Hope's 2022 album 'Jack in the Box'; and RM's two albums 'Indigo' (2022) and 'Right Place, Wrong Person' (2024). 

