BTS's V And Jungkook Flaunt Military-Honed Physiques In Viral Gym Pics Ahead Of Discharge, Fans REACT

New gym photos of BTS's V and Jungkook showcasing their sculpted physiques have set social media ablaze, thrilling fans ahead of their military discharge.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
Pic Credit: ifbbpro_bigchoi, Instagram

BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook are back in the spotlight—this time not on stage, but from the gym, as newly surfaced photos flaunting their muscular frames send the BTS Army into a frenzy. Shared by fitness trainer Choi Hanjin on Instagram, the pictures reveal the duo’s striking physical transformation during their time in the military.

The photos, now going viral, offer fans a rare glimpse into the stars’ lives behind the scenes. V kicks things off with a mirror selfie dressed entirely in sleek black gym gear, his toned arms and confident posture sparking instant admiration. In the next frame, Jungkook joins him, also clad in black tee and shorts, mirroring V’s pose with effortless swag.

Another image adds K-drama heartthrob Song Kang into the mix, posing alongside Taehyung. Here, V switches to a white T-shirt, black pants, and a casual beanie, while Song Kang keeps things simple in a grey tee and black trousers. The final photo captures V playfully flexing his muscles, flashing a cheeky expression that’s pure fan service.

These images were reportedly taken ahead of their upcoming military discharge—a pivotal moment for the group, as BTS prepares to reunite after completing mandatory service. With V still enlisted and the return of all members expected later this year, the BTS fandom is buzzing with renewed energy and anticipation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@ifbbpro_bigchoi)

Fans have flooded the internet with praise and excitement, admiring the idols' dedication, discipline, and of course, their jaw-dropping transformation. For a group that has always balanced global stardom with cultural pride and duty, these moments continue to deepen their legendary status.

As the countdown to BTS’s full return begins, one thing is clear: their physical glow-up is just the beginning. The Army waits, stronger and louder than ever.

