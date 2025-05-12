Buddha Purnima: Shekhar Kapur Reflects On Life-Changing Encounter With Himalayan Monk

New Delhi: Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur marked the occasion of Buddha Purnima with a deeply personal and thought-provoking anecdote, crediting a profound encounter with a Himalayan monk as the beginning of his spiritual journey. Known for his philosophical reflections and insightful social media musings, Kapur once again stirred introspection among his followers by revisiting a transformative moment from his past.

In a reflective Instagram post, Kapur shared that years ago, while trekking alone in the Himalayas, he met a meditating monk whose calm presence and simple yet profound words left a lasting impact. Despite the biting cold, the monk sat nearly unclothed, absorbed in meditation. When Kapur asked if he was cold, the monk smiled and replied, “I was not aware of the cold… But now that you’ve asked me, yes, it is cold,” before closing his eyes again—a gesture that sparked the beginning of Kapur’s own inner exploration.

In his post, Kapur wrote:

“Go back to where you came from. Open your heart to love… Let it flow everywhere outward… It’s when your love flows back inwards… that pain, desire, selfishness take over.”

He concluded by saying, “My journey began,” underscoring the profound shift that conversation triggered in him.

Read his full post here:

The heartfelt reflection comes at a time when Shekhar Kapur is receiving renewed acclaim. Recently honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan—India’s third-highest civilian award—for his contributions to the arts and cinema, the veteran director is currently working on Masoom 2, the sequel to his acclaimed debut film. The sequel promises nostalgia with the return of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, and a personal touch with the inclusion of his daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in a key role.

With wisdom gleaned from both life and storytelling, Kapur continues to bridge art and philosophy, offering his audiences far more than just cinema.