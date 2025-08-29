Bugonia Star Emma Stone Says 'I Believe In Aliens'

Los Angeles: Academy Award-winner Emma Stone, who stars in Yorgos Lanthimos-directed sci-fi movie “Bugonia”, shared that she really believes in aliens. The actress, who plays a powerful CEO who is suspected of being an alien in Bugonia made a revelation at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival: "I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favourite people who has ever lived is (astronomer) Carl Sagan and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.

"He very deeply believed the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe — not that we’re being watched — is a pretty narcissistic thing. So yes I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens!" Asked how she deals with success "without turning into an alien",

Emma quipped: "How do you know I’m not an alien? I think there’s a tricky aspect to that answer that’s probably longer than anything that anyone would want to listen to right now. But I think everyone sort of deals with that now. "We all can relate to that feeling of someone thinking they know you; feeling like you don’t have much control of the avatar outside of me. Because there’s me, and then there’s me, here.” “There’s the person who comes here and then there’s the person who I am with my friends and family. They’re the same person, but it’s what I do to keep myself sane."

Meanwhile, Emma recently starred in Eddington, the comedy thriller film, and the actress revealed that she relished the experience of working with director Ari Aster, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The actress starred alongside the likes of Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, and Austin Butler in the film.

However, Emma said that Ari really attracted her to the project. Asked what drew her to the movie, Emma told Extra: "Honestly, I loved the script, but the biggest draw for me was Ari."