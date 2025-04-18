'Busier Than Shah Rukh Khan...' Anurag Kashyap Loses Cool Over Rumours Of Quitting Films

New Delhi: Anurag Kashyap recently found himself surrounded by rumours of him leaving Indian cinema. However, the filmmaker-actor recently dismissed the rumours.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director took to social media to address the rumours circulating online.

Back in March 2025, Kashyap relocated from Mumbai to a quieter city, which led many to believe he had distanced himself from filmmaking altogether.

Taking to X, Anurag wrote, "I have relocated cities. i have not left filmmaking."

Setting the record straight, the Maharaja actor continued humorously, "For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make As much money) I don’t have dates until 2028."

Talking about his upcoming work, he continued, "I have five directorial hopefully coming out this year or may be three now and two early next year. I have the longest IMDB and I am so employed that I say no to 3 projects a day."

Clearly frustrated, Anurag concluded his post with: “So please go suck your own c@&₹, or if you're flexible enough, lick your own a&&.”

Meanwhile, Kashyap recently stirred controversy by criticising Brahmin groups for opposing the release of Phule, a film based on the lives of Dalit social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. He also slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), describing it as a "rigged system" steeped in a "casteist mindset."

Phule, which was initially slated to release on April 11, was postponed to April 25 following objections. The CBFC recommended certain modifications, which have since been incorporated by the filmmakers.