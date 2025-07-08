'Can’t Beat Dhoom Dham Hai Step’:Pehla Tu Duja Tu Song From Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur-Starrer ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Sparks Meme Fest

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2—and so is another iconic dance step! Following the teaser, the latest song from the movie has sent fans into a frenzy. The dance step in the new track has netizens drawing comparisons to another of Ajay Devgn’s iconic songs.

In the song, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur ooze fresh and heartwarming energy. Pehla Tu Duja Tu has been shot against the picturesque backdrop of the streets of Scotland.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and composed and penned by Jaani, the song has sparked a meme fest and hilarious reactions online. Earlier, Devgn had grabbed headlines for his quirky steps alongside Yami Gautam in the song Dhoom Dham.

Netizens React:

Several memes have flooded social media, along with a variety of reactions.

A user wrote, “Still can’t beat his ‘Bas Teri Bas Teri Dhoom Dham Hai’ step.”

Another commented, “But why are they doing romance at a cemetery?”

A third added, “Isse achha to Po Po tha.”

“King of effortless steps,” one social media user wrote.

“Choreographed by Ajay Devgn,” joked another.

“Why move your legs when your fingers can do the job?” added another user.

Son of Sardaar Franchise:

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta, and the late Mukul Dev in pivotal roles.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 25th July 2025.

The first instalment of Son of Sardaar was directed by Ashwani Dhir. It featured Ajay Devgn alongside Sonakshi Sinha and told the story of Jassi, a man who returns to his ancestral village in Punjab and becomes embroiled in a family feud.

The film was known for its mix of humour, action, and romance. While it received mixed reviews, it was praised for its lively performances and engaging soundtrack.