Canadian-Punjabi Singer Shubh Receives Massive Backlash Over Support To Khalistan, BoAt Withdraws Sponsorship

New Delhi: Popular Canadian-Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh, is facing massive backlash ahead of his Mumbai concert over his support alleged support to Khalistan. This comes amid strained relations between Canada and India after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of 'agents of the Indian government' in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader in Surrey in June.

Reportedly, Shubh posted a distorted map of India without Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab on his Instagram account, leading to the current outrage. Also, a few days back, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), removed posters promoting his upcoming concert, saying that there is no place for 'Khalistan' supporters in Bharat.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members remove posters for the upcoming event of Canadian Singer Shubh pic.twitter.com/KkbQvkj0FG — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

Shubh's Mumbai concert is scheduled from September 23-25, 2023.

In the wake of this development and backlash, consumer electronics company boAt on Tuesday said it has decided to withdraw sponsorship of Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh's upcoming tour to India over certain remarks he made earlier this year, according to PTI.

"At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first and foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour," the company said in a post on social media platform X.

Cricketer Virat Kohli had recently unfollowed Shubh on social media app Instagram.

Meanwhile, India rejected Justin Trudeau's allegations, describing it as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

(With PTI Inputs)