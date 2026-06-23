Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali treks at 11,000 feet, says she feels 'brand new'

Mumbai: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, who is also a cancer survivor, shared a few glimpses from her trek at an altitude of 11,000 feet and went on to describe her experience as one that made her feel "brand new" after surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions. Nafisa, who in April shared a picture of her surgical scar in her abdomen, shared a string of videos and pictures of her trekking at 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass.