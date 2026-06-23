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Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali treks at 11,000 feet, says she feels 'brand new'

Veteran actress and cancer survivor Nafisa Ali has inspired fans by trekking at an altitude of 11,000 feet near Rohtang Pass. Sharing glimpses from the adventure, the actress said the experience made her feel "brand new" after undergoing surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Cancer survivor Nafisa Ali treks at 11,000 feet, says she feels 'brand new'
Image Credit: Nafisa Ali, Instagram

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