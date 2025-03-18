Cancer Warrior Hina Khan Performs Umrah During Ramadan, Calls It A 'Dream Come True'

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan successfully performed another Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. The diva revealed that given her physical limitations post-surgery it was almost like a dream come true for her to come to Mecca.

Hina shared that when God wants one to visit his house, the universe is bound to listen.

Sharing her Umrah experience, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress penned a nostalgic note on her IG that read, "I did not even dream to come here just after 3 and a half months of my surgery. I have uncountable sutures, limiting physical strength and the expected amount of fatigue during recovery. Many reasons for me to Not Come here, many reasons to not even dream of being able to touch the Kaaba sharif... I was extremely sad, to be honest but I kind of made peace with it ki iss baar nahi hoga.. Aur hina tum koi stunt nahi karogi... but when God wants you to come to his house, the universe listens. And it just happened, it was His wish that I got to touch the Holy Kaba too. Muslims will understand how difficult it is to be able to do it, especially in the month of Ramadan."

She disclosed that this has been one of the most crowded Umrah for her, "This has been the most crowded Umrah for me till date. I had to chart my way towards the Kaba Sharif passing through a Sea Of People. But I did it! He enabled me to do it! Just like always, I feel immensely Loved and Humbled. My faith in him is the source of my soul. Thank you Allah, I am forever grateful. May Allah accept my prayers and give me mukammal shifa Ameen", Hina penned.

Hina further advised that one should always listen to their doctors as everyone's journey and body is unique.

"P.S- I must urge all of you to follow what your body allows and always listen to your doctors. I don’t mean to establish a blueprint on how to be active after such a diagnosis. I am merely sharing my experiences in the hopes that it will help you to find what best suits you with a little more hope. Remember it’s Not ‘One Size Fits All’ ...Alhamdullilah...DUA", she added.