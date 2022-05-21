हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Cannes 2022: 'Hacked' actor Hina Khan impresses with new look, shines in satin golden gown, see pics

Needless to say, actor Hina Khan is slaying it with her sultry looks dressed in a golden gown. The actress struck poses, flaunting her new look. Fans have dropped sweet comments for their favourite actress on her post.

Cannes 2022: &#039;Hacked&#039; actor Hina Khan impresses with new look, shines in satin golden gown, see pics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

CANNES: Glitter, Shimmer and Shine! Well, actor Hina Khan just added all these elements to the prestigious event as she posted a fresh new look of her from Cannes.

The 'Hacked' star took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of pictures of her stunning gold look lighting up the streets of Cannes. Hina captioned the post, "Some yellow love,#cannes2022 #frenchrivera #cannesfilmfestival".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

In the series of glimpses, Hina could be seen posing in the streets of Cannes donning a golden ensemble by Fovari. The diva accessorized the sultry look with a pair of golden high heels and statement pearl studs.

Her extra-glam bronze makeup look and tight-back hairdo made the entire look even more ravishing.

Hina Khan debuted on the prestigious red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film 'Lines'.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hina KhanCannes 2022Canneshina khan picshina khan photosHina Khan stuning gold
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steps out for lunch with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, gets massively trolled again!

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Hindu party Sohanlal Arya agreed with the Supreme Court's guidelines