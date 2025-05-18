Cannes 2025: Actress Mouni Roy To Make Red Carpet Appearance At The Film Festival

Mumbai: Actress and entrepreneur Mouni Roy is all set to turn heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her much-anticipated red carpet appearance on May 18 and 19.

Mouni’s presence at Cannes is expected to bring a touch of Indian glamour to the French Riviera. This year, she will walk the iconic red carpet, representing the vibrant spirit of Indian cinema. The actress will be styled by Caroline Couture, with her look complemented by exquisite pieces from the prestigious Chopard jewellery collection.

Known not only for her powerful on-screen performances but also for her bold and elegant fashion choices, Mouni has previously represented India on global fashion platforms. Her appearance at Cannes is expected to be a standout moment for both fans and fashion critics.

Speaking about her second outing at the prestigious festival, a source revealed, “Mouni is super excited to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where she will be seen as one of the chosen Indian celebrities representing India and Indian cinema on the world stage. With the strides Mouni has made — both in the film industry and as a fashion icon — her presence is sure to make an impact.”

All eyes will be on her as she brings her signature charm to Cannes.