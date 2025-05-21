Cannes 2025: Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Sindoor And Bindi In Stunning Red Saree At The French Riviera

Cannes: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, and she has been making the most of her time in the French city with her fashion statement.

She was spotted donning both Western and Indian attire. However, her appearance in traditional outfit caught more eyeballs.

Sporting a red coloured saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, Aditi looked exquisite.

Her sindoor and bindi elevated her ethnic look as she perfectly embraced the beauty of traditional Indian shringar on a global platform. She opted for minimal make-up and tied her hair in a neat bun. Her choker necklace set also amped up her entire attire.

A day ago, Aditi walked the red carpet in a shimmering ombre bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra, accessorised with jewels from Chopard.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi will soon be seen in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Imtiaz Ali took on the role of creator, writer, and showrunner, as he recently announced the project.

Excited to present the story to the world, Imtiaz, in a press note, said, "O Saathi Re surprised me at every turn of its development. It is a modern story with a vintage heart, an enchanted fairy tale set in the fiasco of metropolitan life. I feel both relieved and excited to have Arif direct the stellar cast of Avinash, Aditi, and Arjun (all aces there), and it is the ever-strengthening relationship with Netflix that enabled us to enter the deceptively charming world of O Saathi Re."