Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906251https://zeenews.india.com/people/cannes-2025-alia-bhatt-channels-retro-glam-in-vibrant-yellow-gucci-ensemble-2906251.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Channels Retro Glam In Vibrant Yellow Gucci Ensemble

 From her cream Schiaparelli gown to her first-ever Gucci saree, the actress has served one stunning look after another at Cannes 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Channels Retro Glam In Vibrant Yellow Gucci Ensemble (Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt continues to solidify her status as a global fashion icon. From her cream Schiaparelli gown to her first-ever Gucci saree, the actress has served one stunning look after another at Cannes 2025.

Off the red carpet, Alia turned heads in a striking three-piece Gucci outfit in a vibrant yellow hue, complemented by a bold red lip — effortlessly exuding retro Hollywood glamour.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble featured a coordinated set: a sleek pencil skirt, a cropped bustier top, and a tailored cropped blazer. Alia shared her look on Instagram with the caption: “She’s a @gucci girl. In Cannes for @lorealparis. @aliaabhatt in head-to-toe custom Gucci for Press.”

The bustier top came with delicate spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a midriff-baring silhouette. She layered it with a sharp blazer embroidered with the Gucci logo and structured shoulders. Completing the retro vibe, Alia wore black cat-eye sunglasses and accessorized with a mini handbag with gold accents.

Her footwear choice was a pair of narrow-toed slip-on heels, also by Gucci. For a final luxe touch, she carried the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag in ivory leather — the perfect complement to her look.

Adding to the drama, Alia styled her hair beneath a chic scarf, with one curled strand framing her face. Her makeup included flushed cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and a bold red lip to tie the look together.

Meanwhile, Alia made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of The Mastermind on Friday and walked the red carpet for the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK