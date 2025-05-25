Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Channels Retro Glam In Vibrant Yellow Gucci Ensemble

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt continues to solidify her status as a global fashion icon. From her cream Schiaparelli gown to her first-ever Gucci saree, the actress has served one stunning look after another at Cannes 2025.

Off the red carpet, Alia turned heads in a striking three-piece Gucci outfit in a vibrant yellow hue, complemented by a bold red lip — effortlessly exuding retro Hollywood glamour.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the ensemble featured a coordinated set: a sleek pencil skirt, a cropped bustier top, and a tailored cropped blazer. Alia shared her look on Instagram with the caption: “She’s a @gucci girl. In Cannes for @lorealparis. @aliaabhatt in head-to-toe custom Gucci for Press.”

The bustier top came with delicate spaghetti straps, a sweetheart neckline, and a midriff-baring silhouette. She layered it with a sharp blazer embroidered with the Gucci logo and structured shoulders. Completing the retro vibe, Alia wore black cat-eye sunglasses and accessorized with a mini handbag with gold accents.

Her footwear choice was a pair of narrow-toed slip-on heels, also by Gucci. For a final luxe touch, she carried the iconic Gucci Bamboo 1947 handbag in ivory leather — the perfect complement to her look.

Adding to the drama, Alia styled her hair beneath a chic scarf, with one curled strand framing her face. Her makeup included flushed cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and a bold red lip to tie the look together.

Meanwhile, Alia made a glamorous appearance at the premiere of The Mastermind on Friday and walked the red carpet for the festival’s closing ceremony on Saturday.