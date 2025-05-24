Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Stuns In Schiaparelli Cream Gown For Festival Debut

Cannes: Actor Alia Bhatt made a breathtaking debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor stole everyone's attention with her look.

She walked the iconic red carpet in an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice.

The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas.

"A vision in cream," said fans.

"She ruled the red carpet," another fan commented.

Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant.

Before hitting the red carpet, Alia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of her outfit on her Instagram Stories. In the black-and-white, she could be seen posing with a hand fan which had the L'Oreal quote 'I'm worth it'.

Alia appeared on the red carpet with elan, striking stylish poses for the shutterbugs. She even greeted the paparazzi with a 'namaste' gesture.

Reportedly, Alia was supposed to make her Cannes debut during the opening ceremony. However, in the wake of India-Pakistan tensions, she postponed her travel.

On her birthday in March, Alia, during a press meet, confirmed her Cannes debut.

"This is going to be my first year when I'm going to Cannes. So I'm very nervous and very excited, and I'm also now trying my hand at new makeup looks and videos. I put up a makeup tutorial of my own at the beginning of the year. Now my, you know, my team is like, Why don't we try something that you've never done before, like blue eyeshadow or pink eyeshadow or something like that?" she said.