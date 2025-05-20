Cannes 2025: Anushka Sen Turns Heads with Her Second Look at the Film Festival – Check Pics

Anushka Sen, one of the most promising and talented actresses in Indian cinema, is among the many attending Cannes this year.

At the Cannes Film Festival 2025, she stole the limelight in a breathtaking outfit. Anushka is now turning heads with pictures of her second Cannes look—pure grace and glamour with a stunning hint of Indian tradition.

The outfit featured a sheer black net blouse with billowy sleeves, glimmering hand embroidery, and an antique bronze embroidered bodice, paired with a voluminous Chanderi skirt. At just 22, Anushka is making waves internationally, showcasing not only her dedication to her craft but also proudly representing India on the global stage with elegance and grace.

On the work front, the actress recently featured in two OTT series, Dil Dosti Dilemma and Kill Dill. Now, she has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including international ventures. She will be seen in the upcoming Korean film Asia, further cementing her growing influence in global entertainment. Additionally, Anushka is set to feature in another international project titled Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, making her global journey even more exciting and promising.