Cannes 2025: Arushi Nishank Walks The Red Carpet In 'No Chemical, No Harm' Sustainable Outfit!

New Delhi: Celebrating her first red carpet look from Cannes Film Festival 2025, actor-producer Arushi Nishank stepped out in a circular fashion & sent a global eco-conscious and social justice message through her custom dress.

Her dress featured intricate hand-embroidery, lending it a timeless charm while embracing sustainable design principles. The green colour symbolizes vitality and harmony with nature – a subtle nod to environmental advocacy. The material used were ethically sourced and sustainably produced. And most importantly, it was made with zero-waste cutting techniques that reduce environmental impact.

Speaking from the panel in Cannes as a invitee guest on 'Making India a Global Film Power House', she said the use of circular fashion sourced materials in films always emphasise the growing trend of incorporating eco-friendly elements and circular economy into high fashion.

"I didn’t just walk the Red Carpet. I walked my values made from fashion waste, turned into art. No chemicals. No harm. Because sustainable is not a trend. It’s the future, it’s beautiful," she quipped.

Recently, she spoke at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on how circular economy can boost the core economy of any country. The session was organised by UNEP at the International Environment House.