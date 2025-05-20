Cannes : Actor Denzel Washington received a big surprise at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Washington was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.

The unexpected moment happened just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux presented the award. This makes Washington the 22nd person to ever receive the honor.

Washington is currently performing on Broadway in Othello and made a short visit to France for the festival. The award came as a surprise, unlike the one given earlier this year to Robert De Niro, which was announced ahead of the festival.

Since the honorary Palme d'Or was introduced in 2002, it has been given to some of the most respected names in the film world. Past recipients include Clint Eastwood, Jodie Foster, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas.

In 2022, Tom Cruise was also surprised with the award.