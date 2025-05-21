Advertisement
CANNES 2025

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's 'Homebound' Receives 9-Minute Standing Ovation, Director Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional - WATCH

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival.

|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 11:29 PM IST|Source: ANI
Trending Photos

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's 'Homebound' Receives 9-Minute Standing Ovation, Director Neeraj Ghaywan Gets Emotional - WATCH (Image: @dharmamovies/ Instagram )

Cannes 2025:  Ten years after 'Masaan', filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a heartwarming film, 'Homebound'.

On Wednesday, 'Homebound', which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the 78th edition of the prestigious festival. What made the premiere special was the almost 9-minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause. Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged producer Karan Johar.

Ishaan also got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

Take A Look At The Post: 

As per Variety, 'Homebound' revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

Ghaywan described 'Homebound' as "a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival." "It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them," said the director, adding that he hopes the film "helps us look closer--with empathy--and see what we've been conditioned to ignore."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese recently joined the film as executive producer. In an official note shared by the film's team, Martin Scorsese praised 'Homebound'.

"I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year," Scorsese said. 

