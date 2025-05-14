Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2900739https://zeenews.india.com/people/cannes-2025-leonardo-dicaprio-presents-honorary-palme-dor-to-robert-de-niro-for-his-lifetime-achievements-2900739.html
NewsLifestylePeople
CANNES 2025

Cannes 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio Presents Honorary Palme D'Or To Robert De Niro For His Lifetime Achievements

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980).

|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cannes 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio Presents Honorary Palme D'Or To Robert De Niro For His Lifetime Achievements Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Cannes: Veteran actor Robert De Niro was bestowed with the honorary Palme d'Or for Lifetime Achievement at the Cannes 2025 on Tuesday evening (Midnight in India).

Actor and film producer Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, as per Deadline.

Lucas received a heartfelt tribute from the audience, who gave him a standing ovation after he received the awards, as per the video shared by Deadline.

The jury members were also seen giving a standing ovation to the actor as he received an award.

De Niro has earned two Academy Awards, one for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vito Corleone (in flashback scenes) in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II (1974) and the other for Best Actor for his portrayal of Jake LaMotta in Scorsese's boxing biopic drama Raging Bull (1980).

He was also Oscar-nominated for Taxi Driver (1976), The Deer Hunter (1978), Awakenings (1990), Cape Fear (1991), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

DiCaprio and De Niro first starred together in the 1993 film 'This Boy's Life', and reunited for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which screened in official selection at Cannes in 2023.

At the time of the announcement of becoming a recipient of the Cannes Lifetime Achievement Award, De Niro said in a statement, "I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes...Especially now when there's so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together -- storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It's like coming home," as per Variety.

"There are faces that stand in for the seventh Art, and lines of dialogue that leave an indelible mark on cinephilia. With his interiorized style, which surfaces in a gentle smile or a harsh gaze, Robert De Niro has become a cinematic legend," the festival said when announcing the honour, according to Variety. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK