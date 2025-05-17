Advertisement
CANNES 2025

Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi Stuns Again In Self-Designed Gown With Glittery Sequins And Tulle Skirt

Nancy Tyagi who made her debut at the festival last year, wore a stunning self-designed gown that has garnered praise from the internet.

|Last Updated: May 17, 2025, 12:57 PM IST|Source: ANI
Cannes 2025: Nancy Tyagi Stuns Again In Self-Designed Gown With Glittery Sequins And Tulle Skirt (Source: Instagram)

Cannes: Nancy Tyagi, a Delhi-based fashion influencer, has once again made a statement on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The influencer, who made her debut at the festival last year, wore a stunning self-designed gown that has garnered praise from the internet. The custom creation featured a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice adorned with glittering sequins, and a multi-layered tulle skirt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nancy Tyagi (@nancytyagi___)

The gown's structured design and rose florets added to its grandeur. Videos of Nancy's appearance on the red carpet have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Sufi Motiwala, a fashion influencer, shared a video of Nancy's red carpet appearance on Instagram, captioning it "Nancy Tyagis second majestic Cannes slay".

Nancy's look was completed with statement-making jewel pieces, nail art, and a sleek centre-parted twisted bun. Her makeup look featured silver smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip shade.

Last year, Nancy made headlines after she debuted on the Cannes red carpet in a beautiful pink gown. According to her social media handle, the gown took 30 days, 1000 meters of fabric to be made, and weighed over 20kg.

