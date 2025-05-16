Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel Turns Head In Black And Golden Gown, Netizen Says, 'What A Debut'

New Delhi: The 'Laapataa Ladies' star Nitanshi Goel made her Cannes debut in no small way a princess moment! The 17-year-old slayed in a black and golden gown in a custom by Jade by Monica and Karishma. The actress attended the Dossier 137 (Case 137) red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15. She made history as the youngest to debut and grace the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Nitanshi's 'Princess moment' is all over the Internet as fans can't take their eyes off this stunning Cannes look.

Nitanshi Goel's Cannes 2025 Look

Red carpet appearance that stole the show was none other than Nitanshi Goel’s stunning statement at Cannes in a custom black and gold gown ensemble, intertwined with kasab embroidery and macramé detailing. The ensemble adorned by Nitanshi reflected a serene palette, soft shimmer, and intricate handwork. Her gown featured a voluminous tulle overlay. She accessorised her stunning look with minimal jewellery includes, a choker necklace, serpentine earrings and a few rings.

Nitanshi also took to Instagram and expressed gratitude for all the love she is receving over her Debut at the red carpet, Her post reads, 'Still taking it all in..Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream, thank you for all the love, always.'

Take A Look At Nitanshi Goel's Cannes Look:

Netizen praises Nitanshi's debut look, One fans commented, ''Beautiful girl spread her glamour and making us proud.'' Another wrote, ''Looking very beautiful in Black Dress.'', One fans also commented, ''What a debut at Cannes!!! Congratulations Nitanshi!.'' One fan also commented, ''Phool bloomed on the red carpet.''

For the unverse, The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be attended by many Indian celebrities includingAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. The global event is on till May 24,